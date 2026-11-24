Opener hits 150 and all-rounder contributes 100 in the SA team's first innings.

Top-order sensation Marques Ackerman and middle-order batter Wiaan Mulder paved the way on Tuesday as South Africa raced into a significant lead on day two of the second Test against Bangladesh in Centurion.

At the close of play, the Proteas reached 494/7 in their first innings, holding a 403-run lead with three wickets in hand.

The Proteas resumed their first innings at 88/1 earlier in the morning session, with Ackerman on 46 and Zubayr Hamza on nine.

Hamza fell for 27 midway through the first session.

Ackerman was removed shortly before lunch. The opener reached 150 off 137 balls and though he was dismissed off the next delivery when seam bowler Shoriful Islam had him trapped LBW, he hit the fastest 150 by a South African in Test cricket.

Playing only his fourth Test, Ackerman hit his second 150 after bashing 157 in South Africa’s first innings in the opening Test of the series at the Wanderers last week.

Middle-order fight

Following his departure, Tony de Zorzi – playing his first Test of the season after returning from a hamstring injury – made 66 off 137.

The middle order continued to be carried by a 106-run partnership between Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen.

Mulder was eventually removed from the penultimate ball of the day, having hit 100 off 178 (his fifth Test century), when he got an outside edge off a Towhid Hridoy delivery which was held by Jaker Ali.

When stumps were drawn, Jansen was unbeaten on 67 and Simon Harmer was not yet off the mark.