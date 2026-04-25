Strong damaging winds expected in parts of Western Cape, Northern Cape on Sunday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 26 April 2026.

The South African Weather Services (Saws) has issued a warning of strong, damaging winds in parts of the Western Cape and Northern Cape on Sunday.

People in the two provinces can expect strong, damaging winds leading to damage to infrastructure and settlements, problems for high-sided vehicles, and disruptions to travel services and travel times over the northern parts of the Western Cape and the south-central parts of the Northern Cape.

The weather service added that there will also be extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Central Karoo of the Western Cape, also in places over Dr Beyers Naude, Blue Crane, Inxuba Yethemba and Enoch Mgijima municipalities of the Eastern Cape, and the southern parts of the Northern Cape.

Weather conditions on Sunday

There will also be cold to very cold, wet and windy conditions are expected over the southern parts of Namakwa region of the Northern Cape, Central Karoo, Cape Winelands, western parts of the Overberg, and the City of Cape Town districts of the Western Cape into Monday.

Windy conditions can also be expected in places over the interior of the Eastern Cape.

Saws said there will also be damaging winds along the coast from very early Monday morning till late afternoon between Storms River and Port Alfred.

“Gale force offshore south-westerly winds are likely between Algoa Bay and East London Monday morning, subsiding by late afternoon.”

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Sunday, 26 April:

Gauteng:

Morning fog in the south-west, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but warm in the extreme north.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy with morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Limpopo:

Cloudy with morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the west.

Free State:

Partly cloudy and cool with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the east.

Northern Cape:

Cloudy along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the north-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northwesterly.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain, but scattered to widespread in the south-west where it will be cloudy.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to north-westerly.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in places in the north. Windy conditions are expected in places over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Fine and hot in places in the south-east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate north-easterly in the afternoon and fresh to strong from the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning and evening fog patches over the northern interior, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot along the north coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly becoming north-easterly from late morning.