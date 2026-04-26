Damaging winds, waves expected in these provinces on Monday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 27 April 2026.

Damaging winds are expected to hit the Eastern Cape, while dangerous waves are forecast along the coast of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, according to the weather service.

The South African Weather Services (Saws) issued several impact warnings, including strong, damaging winds leading to localised disruption to small harbours and ports, are expected between Cape Point and Port Edward.

Also expected is damage to infrastructure, problems for high-sided vehicles, and disruptions to travel services in the extreme south-western parts of the Eastern Cape.

Damaging waves

The weather service issued a warning of damaging waves that will make navigation at sea difficult for small vessels and disrupt beachfront activities along the coasts of the Eastern Cape and in KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather service forecasts strong, damaging winds that could lead to localised disruption at small harbours and ports along KwaZulu-Natal’s coast.

“Cold to very cold, wet and windy conditions are expected over the southern parts of the Namakwa region of the Northern Cape, the Central Karoo, the Cape Winelands, the western parts of the Overberg, and the City of Cape Town districts of the Western Cape,” said the weather service.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Monday, 27 April:

Gauteng:

Morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog over the western Highveld. Otherwise fine and cool to warm, but hot in the Lowveld, becoming partly cloudy with isolated rain and showers over the south-western Highveld, spreading to the escarpment in the evening.

Limpopo:

Morning fog in the south-west. Otherwise fine and warm, but hot in the Lowveld. Partly cloudy in the afternoon in the south-west, with isolated showers in the extreme south-west.

North West:

Partly cloudy, with cool to warm temperatures and isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Partly cloudy and cold to cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated morning showers and thundershowers in the extreme north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southeasterly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy to partly cloudy and cold with showers and rain over the south-western and southern parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southwesterly to westerly, but strong along the south coast.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers of rain along the coast. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be strong south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Evening fog over the western and central interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain. It will be cloudy along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.