Weather alert: Fire danger, partly cloudy skies and mostly warm conditions

By Lesego Seokwang

26 August 2025

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 27 August 2025.

Weather forecast 27 August 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 27 August 2025.

No severe weather warnings have been issued for Wednesday, but extremely high fire danger is expected in parts of the Northern Cape, Free State, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Most provinces will experience partly cloudy and warm conditions, with showers in some areas. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, Wednesday, 27 August

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has not issued any severe warnings for Wednesday, but extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, north-western parts of the Free State, eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 27 August:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm but fine in the central.

North West:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme west.

Free State:

Residents can expect fine and warm conditions, becoming partly cloudy.

Northern Cape:

Expect fine weather in the extreme west with morning fog in places, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the south.

Western Cape:

The weather will be fine in the extreme west with morning fog over the extreme north-western parts, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy in places over interior in the morning, otherwise conditions will be fine and cool, but warm in places in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect partly cloudy and warm conditions, but cool in places in the south-east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

