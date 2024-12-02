Weather alert: Sizzling temperatures sweep across six provinces until Friday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 3 December 2024.

The weather service has warned of a heat wave with persistently high temperatures in Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and parts of North West, Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal until at least Friday. Here’s what you need to know.

⛈️Weather & severe weather alerts for today & tomorrow: 02 – 03 December 2024.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the eastern parts of the country. There are no severe weather alerts. Otherwise, fine & warm but hot in places in the north-eastern areas. #saws pic.twitter.com/0uTAwys8E8 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 2, 2024

Weather warnings, 3 December

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Free State, North West, northeastern parts of the Northern Cape, Gauteng, Western Bushveld, and Lowveld of Limpopo, and the Highveld of Mpumalanga.

Advisories

The weather service has warned of a heat wave with persistently high temperatures expected over Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the central and eastern parts of the North West, the northern parts of the Free State, and the northern and northwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal until at least Friday.

Extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions can be expected in the Lowveld of both Limpopo and Mpumalanga and the Western Bushveld and Valley of Limpopo from Tuesday until Saturday, including the extreme northern parts of Gauteng on Wednesday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 3 December:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and hot weather, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon. It will be very hot in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 03/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/g3JqWxXXOR — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 2, 2024

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can enjoy partly cloudy conditions along the escarpment in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot but very hot to extremely hot in the Lowveld. It will become partly cloudy on the Highveld in the afternoon.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 03/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/jJmgKHhnOG — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 2, 2024

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and hot to very hot but extremely hot in places in the Lowveld, Limpopo Valley, and the Western Bushveld. It will become partly cloudy over the southwestern parts in the afternoon.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 03/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/Gpyaism31r — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 2, 2024

North-West province:

Fine and hot to very hot weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy in the east by the afternoon.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see cloudy conditions in the extreme east at first; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east by the afternoon.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 03/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/4VxTxGSq0C — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 2, 2024

Northern Cape:

The day will be cool along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot but warm in the south, where it will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 03/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/tZlDyVbOZT — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 2, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy and warm weather, but cloudy and cool in places along the coast, clearing from the west in the afternoon. Light rain is expected over the western parts in the morning and east of Mossel Bay from the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 03/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/zqgU8xuoDG — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 2, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be partly cloudy and warm conditions, becoming cloudy with isolated showers along the coast from late afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be morning fog in places in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot over the interior, with isolated thunderstorms in the northeast. It will become cloudy with isolated showers along the coast and adjacent interior from evening.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 03/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/8l9T3aL7ux — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 2, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy to cloudy and warm weather but hot in the north with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.