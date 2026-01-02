Weather alert: Saturday weather brings storm risks and fire danger

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 3 January 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level two warning for thunderstorms bringing flooding, damaging winds, hail, and lightning across Gauteng, Mpumalanga Highveld, and parts of Limpopo.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 3 January 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Forecast for today & tomorrow:

Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the central & eastern parts of the country, with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers possible from the afternoon. Otherwise, fine and warm to hot. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/Au9KKUzmXg — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 2, 2026

Weather warnings: Saturday, 3 January 2026

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours leading to flooding and damage to susceptible settlements and infrastructure, strong damaging winds, large amounts of small hail, and excessive lightning. The storms are expected in places over Gauteng (except for the extreme south), the northern and central parts of the Mpumalanga Highveld, as well as the southwestern and south-central parts of Limpopo.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Nama Khoi Municipality in the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 3 January 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north. It will be hot in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions at first with light rain and drizzle in places in the east, where it will be cool in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy at first with light rain and drizzle in places in the east, becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers by the afternoon.

North West:

Morning fog awaits the North West residents in the extreme northeast; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can look forward to partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, where morning fog is expected.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the north.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot weather, but cloudy with light rain along the south coast and adjacent interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy with light rain in places along the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy with isolated showers and rain in places south of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. Isolated thundershowers are possible in the northeast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the interior; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.