Tuesday’s weather: A fine and warm day with thunderstorms in several provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 3 November 2026.

Fine and warm to hot weather is expected across much of South Africa on Tuesday, 3 November, but severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain, hail and excessive lightning could affect several provinces.

Here is what to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 3 November 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, hail and excessive lightning resulting in flooding and damage to infrastructure in northern KwaZulu-Natal, the extreme eastern parts of the Free State and the Mpumalanga Highveld.

A yellow level 2 warning has also been issued for severe thunderstorms with similar conditions expected in the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, eastern Free State, Gauteng, the central-southern parts of Limpopo and the escarpment of Mpumalanga.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions in places in the western parts of North West, in places in the extreme eastern parts of Northern Cape and the Limpopo Valley and Western Bushveld in Limpopo.

Extended weather forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, 03-04 November 2026:

Fine in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the in places in the east on Tuesday.#saws #weatheroutlook #spring pic.twitter.com/pVebr7LX0b November 1, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 3 November:

Gauteng:

It will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north, where it will be hot in places.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches along the escarpment and over the eastern Highveld; otherwise, it will be party cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated along the escarpment and Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except over the Limpopo Valley and Lowveld.

Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over the extreme southeastern parts.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions await, with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the southeast.

Free State:

Expect partly cloudy to cloudy and warm to hot conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

Northern Cape:

It will be fine in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the northeastern parts.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy skies are expected in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy with morning fog and drizzle in the southeast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but cool along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy and cool conditions with fog in the morning and scattered showers and rain along the coast and southeastern interior, but isolated showers and thundershowers over the interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be partly cloudy in the extreme north; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.