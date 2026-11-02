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Gauteng voters warned of possible thunderstorms on election day

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By Hein Kaiser

Journalist

2 minute read

2 November 2026

06:15 am

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South Africans can expect a mixed bag of sunshine, cloud and possible showers on election day.

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Heavy afternoon thunderstorms could put a damper on election day in Gauteng come Wednesday, with lightning potentially disrupting voting and wet conditions discouraging people from queuing at polling stations.

Elsewhere, South Africans can expect a mixed bag of sunshine, cloud and possible showers.

Weather forecaster Juandre Vorster said Gauteng could experience thunderstorms later in the day, making the morning a better option for voters.

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“If the afternoon storms become particularly intense, lightning and heavy rainfall could disrupt voting,” he said.

Cape Town looks set to enjoy more favourable conditions, with morning cloud giving way to afternoon sunshine and temperatures reaching the upper 20s.

Durban faces warm, humid weather with possible coastal showers, while Bloemfontein could experience afternoon cloud development and some rain.

DA councillor Simon Lapping said weather could influence voter turnout, particularly in communities where polling stations operate from temporary structures.

“It becomes much easier when voting takes place in a building, such as a school hall,” he said.

Voters urged to prepare for changing weather conditions

However, Lapping said most people take voting seriously enough to brave uncomfortable conditions. He advised voters to prepare for both extremes of South Africa’s spring weather, particularly when lengthy queues could leave them exposed.

“Voters should come prepared for anything, whether it’s heavy rain or intense heat,” he said.

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Meanwhile, the midweek public holiday also presents an opportunity for South Africans to turn election day into a longer break, said Michael Catterson, host of The Travel Show on 91.9.

“Before you pack for the queue, check the forecast. Wear comfortable clothing, take sunscreen and water for the heat – but make room for a raincoat and umbrella too.” – [email protected]

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Elections Local/municipal elections nohwb voters weather warnings
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

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