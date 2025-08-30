Rain expected on KZN coast but rest of SA will be warm

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 31 August 2025.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has predicted cool to warm conditions in the country on Sunday, with cloudy conditions expected to emerge in the afternoon.

It, however, said rain is likely on the east coast and adjacent interior.

Weather warnings: Sunday, 31 August

SAWS also warned that dangerous fire conditions will be seen over most of the North West and Free State. Fires might also be seen in northern KwaZulu-Natal, the eastern parts of Northern Cape and parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Sunday, 31 August:

Gauteng:

Fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog patches over the escarpment and southern highveld in the morning, otherwise fine and warm. It will be hot in some parts of the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy in the lowveld in the morning, otherwise warm. It will be hot in places.

North West:

Fine and warm to hot. It will be windy in the west.

Free State:

Fine, windy and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Northern Cape:

Fine, windy and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east in the afternoon. It will be cool in places in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy over the southern parts with fog patches in the morning, otherwise fine to partly cloudy and cool but warm over the north-eastern interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly, but light to moderate northwesterly along the south-west coast in the early morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low

Eastern Cape (western half):

Fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but cool in places along the coast. It will be cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be fresh south-westerly, but strong at times.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Fog patches in places south of the escarpment at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh south-westerly, becoming strong in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine and warm to hot. It will become partly cloudy in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High

