Weather: Severe storms in EC, heatwaves in WC and EC and fire dangers in NC this Monday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Monday, 30 December 2024.

South Africa braces for severe weather, including thunderstorms in the Eastern Cape, fire dangers in the Northern Cape, and heatwaves in the Western and Eastern Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, Monday, 30 December

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in damage to settlements, property, and vehicles that are expected over the central parts of the Eastern Cape.

Yellow level 1 warning for winds and waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas from the afternoon.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the Western Cape except the coastal areas, the extreme northwestern parts of the Eastern Cape, as well as the central and western parts of the Northern Cape.

Advisories

Extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over the central parts of the Western Cape.

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the northwestern parts of the Eastern Cape, lasting until Tuesday, 31 December 2024.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Monday, 30 December:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 30/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/AosK9qDBJ4 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 29, 2024

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can enjoy cloudy and warm to hot conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the east.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 30/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/T6qgEoFW06 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 29, 2024

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the southwest.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme west.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 30/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/gFZOXiZCzy — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 29, 2024

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see morning fog patches in the extreme east; otherwise, partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 30/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/OHnmHma0p0 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 29, 2024

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 30/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/t5ueH2sS0R — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 29, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine conditions in the northwest; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and rain in the southwest in the evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 30/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/udgyEVyhyM — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 29, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot weather with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the east.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with being partly cloudy and hot to very hot with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 30/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/t0LBmItLXE — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 29, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme west and northern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.