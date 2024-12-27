Weather alert: Heavy downpours, flooding, and damaging winds in eastern parts of SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 28 December 2024.

This Saturday there will be partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers with heavy downpours and damaging winds leading to flooding in parts of Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Limpopo, the North West, Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal. Here’s what you need to know.

⛈️Weather & severe weather alerts today & tomorrow, 27-28 December 2024.

Partly cloudy & warm, with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers over the central & eastern areas, with severe thunderstorms expected over the eastern areas of the country.#saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/krGHFsBStz — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 27, 2024

Weather warnings, Saturday, 28 December

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours and damaging winds leading to flooding of roads and settlements; the displacement of affected communities and damage to formal and informal structures are expected along the escarpment and the eastern Highveld of Mpumalanga.

Severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours and strong winds leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas, and bridges and damage to informal settlements are also expected over Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the eastern parts of the North West and Free State, and the northwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

ALSO READ: Weather: Thunderstorms with flooding risks in four provinces

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 28 December:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can enjoy partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread along the escarpment and on the eastern Highveld. It will be very hot in the Lowveld.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 28/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/Uzokp2kBff — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 27, 2024

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be very hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 28/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/z67HfIPsYp — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 27, 2024

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 28/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/8vw4eZmWTz — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 27, 2024

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme west, but scattered in the east.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot but partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme northeast. It will be warm in the west.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 28/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/GoWOtqcpVH — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 27, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy conditions in the east and south; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 28/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/QB0UC6wqBx — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 27, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be cloudy and warm weather with light morning rain in the southeast. It will become partly cloudy in places from the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east. It will become partly cloudy in the north in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 28/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/EKWcUo4SGU — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 27, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to cloudy and cool to warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.