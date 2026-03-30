Weather alert: Northern Cape fire alert as rain and fog sweep across provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 31 March 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of extreme fire risk in the Northern Cape as Gauteng, Free State, Mpumalanga and others brace for showers, thunderstorms and widespread fog.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 31 March 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 30 – 31 March 2026.

Partly cloudy & warm to cool conditions are expected, with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers possible over the central & eastern parts of RSA. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/WZShPNaJyr — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 30, 2026

Weather warnings: Tuesday, 31 March 2026

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the Kareeberg Local Municipality of the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 31 March, 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect morning fog patches over the southern parts; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog along the escarpment and southern Highveld; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog in the south-west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect morning fog patches over the eastern parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches over the extreme west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except for the western parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning foggy and misty conditions over the southern and north-western parts; otherwise, the conditions will be fine to partly cloudy and warm to hot, but cool in places along the south and south-west coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy with fog patches in places in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but hot in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but cloudy with light rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning and evening fog over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and rain.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.