Weather alert: Hot, humid weather sweeps across Eastern Cape

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 1 April 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says that hot and humid conditions are expected in parts of the Eastern Cape, while other provinces face warm weather, fog, and isolated showers.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 1 April 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 31 Mar 2026 – 01 Apr 2026:

Morning drizzle along the north-eastern escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers ⚠️ Severe thunderstorms#saws #SAWeather #Warning #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/l5bFuSiTvc — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 31, 2026

Weather warnings: Wednesday, 1 April 2026

Advisories

The weather service has warned that hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions in places over Sarah Baartman, Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, and Amathole District Municipalities of the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 1 April , 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions in the morning with isolated showers in places over the Western Bushveld; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with rain and drizzle along the escarpment.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the morning with isolated showers in places over the Western Bushveld; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with chances of rain and drizzle along the escarpment.

North West:

Morning fog patches await North West residents over the eastern parts; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect morning fog patches over the eastern parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the far eastern parts.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog along the coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with afternoon isolated showers and thundershowers except in the extreme east-central parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy conditions along the coastal areas in the morning with fog patches; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy over the northern parts with isolated evening showers and thundershowers. It will be cloudy along the south coast in the evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will have morning and evening fog in places near the coast; otherwise, it will be fine and hot. It will become partly cloudy with a chance of isolated interior thunderstorms from late afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will have morning and evening fog in places near the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning and evening fog patches over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm with isolated showers and rain.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.