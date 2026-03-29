Rain and thunderstorms: Here’s what to expect on Monday in your province

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 30 March 2026.

Morning fog will cover most areas on Monday, followed by a warm afternoon with scattered showers.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) forecast for the day does not include any impact-based warnings, or fire danger warnings. But most parts of the country will end the day with rain and thunderstorms.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Monday, 30 March:

Gauteng:

Morning fog patches in places, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be hot in the extreme north.

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog patches over the escarpment and Highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with afternoon isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers except in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Morning fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with afternoon isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers except in the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley.

North-West Province:

Morning fog patches over the eastern parts, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

Fine in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be cool in the south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Morning fog patches along in places along the south coast, otherwise partly cloudy becoming fine and cool to warm but hot in the northern parts of West Coast district.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly to easterly but fresh to strong along the south-west coast from the afternoon.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Morning fog patches in places south of the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but cool along the coast. Light evening rain is expected east of Cape St Francis.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy to cloudy and cool south of the escarpment with light morning and evening rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly.

Kwazulu-Natal:

Morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers in the west and central interior, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly in the north, otherwise easterly to north-easterly spreading northwards from late morning, but light to moderate south-easterly between Cape St Lucia and Kosi Bay in the evening.