Expect cooler conditions overall and severe coastal weather in EC and KZN

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 4 June 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 4 June 2025.

Damaging waves and strong winds are forecast to impact coastal areas of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, while cold weather is expected across much of the country. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, Wednesday, 4 June

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging waves between Oyster Bay in the Eastern Cape and Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal, and for damaging winds between Port Edward and Kosi Bay in KwaZulu-Natal. These are expected to result in localised disruption of small harbours and/or ports for a short period of time and difficulty in navigation at see. Small vessels are at risk of taking on water and capsizing.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 4 June:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool conditions with morning frost in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning frost in places in the Highveld, otherwise conditions will be partly cloudy and cool to warm but fine in the extreme west, becoming cloudy in the east with a chance of drizzle along the escarpment in the evening.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning frost in the south-western Bushveld, otherwise it will be fine and cool to warm, but partly cloudy in the east with a chance of drizzle along the escarpment in the evening.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits North West residents tomorrow.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience fine and cool to cold weather conditions.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cold in the south with morning fog in the south-west, otherwise conditions will be fine and cool.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine weather in the extreme west, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated morning light showers and rain along the south coast where it will be cloudy.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy with isolated morning showers along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cold.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning fog in places in the north, otherwise conditions will be partly cloudy and cold to very cold, but cool along the coast. Isolated light showers are expected in the south-west.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal will experience morning fog over the central interior, otherwise conditions will be cloudy and cool to cold with isolated light showers and rain in the north-east.