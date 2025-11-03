Extremely uncomfortable conditions in KZN, fire danger and scattered inland showers

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 4 November 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of extreme fire risk in the Northern Cape and Western Cape and extreme discomfort in KwaZulu-Natal, with scattered inland showers.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 4 November 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 03-04 November 2025:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts becoming scattered in the south-east tomorrow.#saws #SAWeather #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/BwI9cm3Gr4 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 3, 2025

Weather warnings: Tuesday, 4 November 2025

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the central and western parts of Eastern Cape and the central and eastern parts of Northern Cape and Western Cape.

Advisories

Extremely uncomfortable conditions are expected over the extreme eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 4 November:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and cool conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy and cool to warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south and central parts.

North West:

Cloudy weather awaits North West residents in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can look forward to partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy at first in the west, where it will become fine in the afternoon; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the northeast.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches along the south coast where it will be cool; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot. It will be fine in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm with chances of rain in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with thundershowers over the interior by the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to fine weather in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, except along the south coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.