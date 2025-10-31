Will Cape Town’s weather be cool or cloudy this weekend?

Conditions will gradually clear as the weekend progresses, with fine, cool weather dominating by Sunday afternoon.

Cape Town residents can expect a cool and cloudy start to the weekend, with light showers on Saturday before conditions clear up on Sunday, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Saturday: Cloudy with light rain

The weather service forecast that Saturday will be “cloudy and cool with a 30% chance of showers and rain, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon”.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach 19°C between 1pm and 2pm, while the minimum of 14°C will occur after 11pm.

“The temperature range will feel like 11°C to 16°C,” the weather service said, adding that “wind will make it feel cooler than the actual temperature.”

Winds are expected to blow between 7km/h and 19km/h, with gusts reaching up to 39km/h.

The moderate wind and lower temperatures could make outdoor conditions feel particularly brisk in the morning.

Sunday: Fine and cool conditions

By Sunday, the weather is expected to improve significantly. The weather service said that conditions would be “fine and cool” with a maximum of 21°C and a minimum of 11°C.

Sunday’s low will occur between 4am and 5am, and the high is expected between 2pm and 3pm.

The “temperature range will feel like 10°C to 20°C,” the weather service said, noting that wind will continue to make it feel slightly cooler throughout the day.

Humidity levels on Sunday are expected to average 65%, with a dew point between 8°C and 10°C.

Cool weekend ahead

The combination of moderate winds and mild temperatures means the Mother City will enjoy a cool, comfortable weekend overall, though residents should keep umbrellas handy on Saturday morning.

Conditions will gradually clear as the weekend progresses, with fine, cool weather dominating by Sunday afternoon.

