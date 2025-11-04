Weather alert: Heavy downpours, damaging winds and hail

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 5 November 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and KwaZulu-Natal should brace for severe thunderstorms that could cause damage to infrastructure and property on Wednesday, 5 November.

Damaging winds are expected in parts of the Western Cape, and will persist until Friday. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 5 November

Impact-based warnings

Saws has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours, damaging winds and hail in the Highveld of Mpumalanga, the central parts of Limpopo as well as the northwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

This could lead to localised damage to infrastructure, informal settlements, property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock.

Expect localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, minor vehicle accidents, and localised injuries due to flying debris a

A yellow level 1 warning has also been issued for damaging winds leading to difficulty in navigation at sea between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas in the Western Cape from the evening until Friday afternoon.

Small vessels are at risk of taking in water and capsizing.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions in parts of the Northern Cape.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 04-05 November 2025: Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts. ⚠️Severe thunderstorms and damaging winds. #SAWS #SAWeather #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/NeZaRJPkHo — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 4, 2025

ALSO READ: The rain is coming! Here are Joburg flooding hotspots

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 5 November:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning patches in places in the Highveld, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The skies will be partly cloudy in the southwest, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme east.

Free State:

Residents can expect a partly cloudy and warm to hot day, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

Conditions will be cloudy in the west with fog patches in the morning, where it will become fine. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the northeast. It will be cool in the extreme northwest.

Western Cape:

Expect cloudy conditions with fog patches in the northwestern parts in the morning, otherwise it will be fine to partly cloudy and warm to hot, but cloudy and cool over the southern parts with light evening rain.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and warm, but cool along the coast. It will become cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy skies with morning fog in places in the east, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be cloudy with morning fog in places in the east, otherwise expect a partly cloudy and cool to warm day with isolated showers and thundershowers.