Friday’s weather: Cold and wet day for Cape provinces while Gauteng and Limpopo stay fine and warm

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Friday, 4 September 2026.

South Africa is in for a cold and wet Friday, as the South African Weather Service (Saws) warns of partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with isolated to scattered showers and thunder showers, but it will be cloudy with widespread showers in places over the central and southeastern parts.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 4 September 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for tomorrow, 04 September 2026:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers but cloudy with widespread in places over the central and south-eastern parts.#saws #WeatherOutlook #Warning #spring pic.twitter.com/q0okKn6D27 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 3, 2026

Weather warnings: Friday, 4 September 2026

Impact-based warnings

Saws has warned of disruptive rainfall leading to flooding of roads, settlements, low-lying areas and bridges and major disruption of traffic flow over the eastern parts of the Overberg district, the Garden Route, Langeberg and Laingsburg municipalities of the Western Cape and places along the south coast and the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape. Yellow level 4 and 2 warnings were issued.

The South African Weather Service also issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to localised wind and hail damage to structures, falling trees and local fire incidents due to excessive lightning expected over the western parts of the Free State.

The weather service further warned of damaging winds and waves leading to disruption of ports/harbours and danger to navigation at sea, expected between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay until Friday. A yellow level 4 warning was issued.

Saws issued two yellow level 4 warnings for damaging winds leading to damage to temporary structures, settlements, transport routes and travel services and interruptions to power, communication and/or other utilities and services, damage to settlement, injuries and danger to life from flying debris, and problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes due to cross winds.

These warnings were issued for the Namakwa district (Northern Cape), the Cape Winelands and the Central Karoo districts (Western Cape) until Friday and over the western parts of Western Cape from the afternoon into Friday as well as over the northern interior of Eastern Cape.

Fire danger warnings

The weather service warned that extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central parts of the country, including most parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Advisories

Saws says cold to very cold, wet and windy conditions can be expected in places over the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape and the interior of the Western Cape on Friday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 4 September 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and warm weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and warm conditions but hot places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm but hot in places in the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits North West residents with isolated showers and thundershowers except the extreme east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect a partly cloudy and warm day with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers in the west and extreme south but isolated in the eastern and southern parts. It will be cloudy and cool to cold in the west.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect ploudy, windy and cool to cold conditions with scattered showers and rain but widespread along the south coast and adjacent interior. Near-gale force winds are possible along the south-west and west coastlines as well as over the Central Karoo from the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be warm in places in the north; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with widespread showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine and warm, becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread along the coast and adjacent interior, south of Coffee Bay.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect cloudy weather with morning fog along the south coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot but very hot in places in the east. It will become partly cloudy to cloudy in the south by the evening with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.