Weather alert: Heavy rain and hail in three provinces and fire risks in two provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 5 March 2025.

Saws warns of severe thunderstorms in Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Northern Cape, while fire danger alerts remain high in parts of the Northern and Western Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Extended weather forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, 05-06 March 2025:

Extended weather forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, 05-06 March 2025:

Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except over the western interior.

Weather warnings, Wednesday, 5 March

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail, leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads and settlements as well as localised damage to infrastructure, which are expected over the escarpment of Mpumalanga, northwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the southeastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the central part of the Northern Cape as well as the Cederberg Local Municipality of the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 5 March:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld, where it will be partly cloudy and hot.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy to partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and western parts.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits North West residents with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience fog in the east at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning foggy conditions along the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in the northern parts, with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the southeast. It will be fine in the west from the late afternoon.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog along the coastal areas; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot but very hot over the interior. It will become partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers over the extreme east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy and cool with fog in places along the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the central west and northwest.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will have morning fog in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the interior, but scattered in the northeast, spreading to the coast west of East London.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.