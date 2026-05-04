Tuesday’s weather: Snowfall, hail and severe thunderstorms

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 5 May 2026.

Severe weather conditions are expected across South Africa on Tuesday, 5 May, including disruptive snowfall in the Western and Northern Cape, damaging hail in KwaZulu-Natal, and severe thunderstorms in the rest of the provinces.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 5 May 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued an orange level 6 and a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by strong damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours resulting in flooding of roads and settlements as well as damage to infrastructure over the northeastern and southeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

An orange level 6 warning has been issued for disruptive rain leading to flooding of settlements or property, roads, danger to life with some communities temporarily cut off in places along the coast between Tsitsikamma and Kei Mouth in the Eastern Cape, persisting into Thursday.

For the Western Cape, a yellow level 4 warning has been issued for disruptive rain resulting in disruption to essential services and localised flooding over the Central Karoo and eastern parts of the Garden Route.

A yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, and localised damage to settlements over an open area over the eastern and central parts of the North West; the eastern and central parts of Free State; the interior and eastern parts of the coast of the Eastern Cape; Gauteng; southern and central parts of Mpumalanga; and the Western Bushveld of Limpopo.

Furthermore, the weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive snowfall leading to icy and slippery roads in the Karoo Hoogland Municipality of the Northern Cape and Beaufort West Municipality of the Western Cape, persisting into Wednesday.

Weather outlook for Tuesday & Wednesday, 5 – 6 May 2026.

Cloudy & cold to cool conditions are expected with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers possible over the central & eastern parts of the country, but widespread in the Eastern Cape & the Western Cape. #saws pic.twitter.com/N2WN1IloGq — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 3, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 5 May:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect a cloudy and cool day with widespread showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect partly cloudy and hot conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers over the Lowveld; otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and western parts.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool weather awaits, becoming cloudy with widespread showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Expect a cloudy and cool day, with widespread showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme west.

Northern Cape:

It will be cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east and central. Light snowfalls are expected over the southern high ground in the evening.

Western Cape:

Expect cloudy and cool weather, but cold in the east with isolated showers and rain in the west from morning, spreading over the province during the afternoon. Scattered showers and rain are expected in the east while light snowfalls are possible over the Nuweveld mountains from evening.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cool in places along the coast; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold with widespread showers and thundershowers. Snowfall can be expected in northwestern escarpment in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect a cloudy and cold day with scattered showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be partly cloudy at first, becoming cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers.