Weather

Home » News » South Africa » Weather

Weather alert: Thunderstorms, hail, damaging winds and a heat wave

Picture of Lesego Seokwang

By Lesego Seokwang

Journalist

5 minute read

6 November 2025

04:45 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 7 November 2025.

Weather forecast 7 November 2025

Picture: Canva

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms in North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape and Free State, while parts of the Western Cape are expected to experience a heat wave on Friday, 7 November.

Damaging winds could cause difficulty in navigating at sea in the Western Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 7 November

Impact-based warnings

Saws has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in the North West, Gauteng, Highveld of Mpumalanga, northeastern parts of Northern Cape as well as most parts of the Free State, except in the south.

These will be accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, large amounts of small hail and lightning which could lead to localised damage to infrastructure, informal settlements, property, vehicles, livelihood, agricultural production and livestock, localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, minor vehicle accidents, and localised injuries due to flying debris.

The weather service has also issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds leading to difficulty in navigation at sea between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas in the Western Cape.

Small vessels are at risk of taking in water and capsizing.

Advisories

Expect heat wave conditions with persistently high temperatures in the northwestern parts of the Western Cape until Sunday, as Matzikama and Bergrivier Local Municipalities face extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions.

ALSO READ: The rain is coming! Here are Joburg flooding hotspots

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 7 November:

RELATED ARTICLES

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and cool conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be cold in places in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise it will be a cloudy and cool to cold day with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme southwest.

North West:

Cloudy and warm weather awaits North West residents, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents can expect morning fog patches in the extreme east, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated over the southern parts where it will be partly cloudy.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly a cloudy and warm day, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated over the western interior.

Western Cape:

Expect fine and hot to very hot conditions, but extremely hot over parts of the West Coast District. It will be partly cloudy along the south coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, but fine over the interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect partly cloudy and cool conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers. Morning drizzle is possible over the Wild Coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches in places over the western interior, and conditions will be cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain.

Read more on these topics

South African Weather Service (Saws) weather weather warnings

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Malema asks if Mchunu and Cele are being investigated for Matlala tender
Politics ‘He’s the undisputed centre of gravity’: Will Hlophe and Makhubele survive in Zuma’s MK party?
South Africa ‘They shouldn’t even be in the Gs anymore’: Trump takes fresh shots at SA over G20
Politics Kunene labels Zille a ‘political slay queen’ over alleged Zuma-PA links
News Legal battle between Makate and Vodacom finally ends

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now