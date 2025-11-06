Weather alert: Thunderstorms, hail, damaging winds and a heat wave

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 7 November 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms in North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape and Free State, while parts of the Western Cape are expected to experience a heat wave on Friday, 7 November.

Damaging winds could cause difficulty in navigating at sea in the Western Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Expect cloudy and cool conditions in the east, with scattered showers and thundershowers developing over central and eastern areas. It’ll be partly cloudy and warm elsewhere, but keep an eye out for possible severe storms in the North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and the Free State pic.twitter.com/a4avHM5tqR — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 6, 2025

Weather warnings, 7 November

Impact-based warnings

Saws has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in the North West, Gauteng, Highveld of Mpumalanga, northeastern parts of Northern Cape as well as most parts of the Free State, except in the south.

These will be accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, large amounts of small hail and lightning which could lead to localised damage to infrastructure, informal settlements, property, vehicles, livelihood, agricultural production and livestock, localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, minor vehicle accidents, and localised injuries due to flying debris.

The weather service has also issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds leading to difficulty in navigation at sea between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas in the Western Cape.

Small vessels are at risk of taking in water and capsizing.

Advisories

Expect heat wave conditions with persistently high temperatures in the northwestern parts of the Western Cape until Sunday, as Matzikama and Bergrivier Local Municipalities face extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 7 November:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and cool conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be cold in places in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise it will be a cloudy and cool to cold day with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme southwest.

North West:

Cloudy and warm weather awaits North West residents, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents can expect morning fog patches in the extreme east, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated over the southern parts where it will be partly cloudy.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly a cloudy and warm day, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated over the western interior.

Western Cape:

Expect fine and hot to very hot conditions, but extremely hot over parts of the West Coast District. It will be partly cloudy along the south coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, but fine over the interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect partly cloudy and cool conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers. Morning drizzle is possible over the Wild Coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches in places over the western interior, and conditions will be cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain.