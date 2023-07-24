Afternoon showers, patches of fog: Your weather guide for 25 July

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

South Africans are set for another day of contrasting weather across the country on July 25, 2023.

It appears to be a calm day with no severe weather alerts, fire danger warnings, or advisories issued by the South African Weather Service.

Regional weather forecast, 25 July

There are no weather warnings or alerts for Tuesday at the time of publishing. Find the regional forecast below.

Gauteng

Gauteng wakes up to patches of morning fog, before the day transitions into partly cloudy and cool conditions.

Residents in the north can expect a somewhat gloomier day with cloudier skies overhead. The UVB sunburn index is predicted to be high, urging citizens to take appropriate precautions when outdoors.

Mpumalanga

A similar pattern is set for Mpumalanga with morning fog patches enveloping the escarpment and the highveld.

The region will predominantly stay cool to cold throughout the day with drizzles over the escarpment adding to the chilly air.

Limpopo

Limpopo echoes a similar forecast, starting with morning fog patches and drizzle over the escarpment, before shifting into a generally cloudy and cool day.

North-West and Free State

Contrastingly, North-West Province basks in warm and fine weather.

Meanwhile the Free State also enjoys a fine and cool day.

Northern Cape

Over in the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the day unfolds as fine and cool to warm. However, the southern regions can brace for colder conditions.

As the evening sets in, clouds will roll in, bringing isolated showers and thundershowers over the extreme north-western parts.

The coastal winds are predicted to be fresh to strong south-easterly, transitioning to a light to moderate north-westerly by the evening.

Western Cape

The Western Cape wakes up to morning fog over the interior, followed by fine, cool to warm weather for the rest of the day.

The coastal winds will start as fresh to strong south-easterly, varying along the south coast, but becoming light to moderate south-easterly by evening.

With a low UVB sunburn index, the sun’s harmful rays are expected to be less intense.

Eastern Cape

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, the morning frost may be experienced in some northern places. The day will evolve into fine and cold to cool weather, but the north-east will see partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Coastal winds will start as light north-westerly, picking up speed to moderate to fresh north-easterly in the afternoon.

For the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, the day kicks off with morning frost in the north, followed by fine and cool weather.

Clouds will make a brief appearance in the afternoon. Winds along the coast will begin as light to moderate north-westerly, picking up to moderate to fresh north-easterly from late morning.

KwaZulu-Natal

KwaZulu-Natal faces morning rain in the extreme north coast. The region will be mostly cloudy and cool but cold in the extreme south-west, transitioning to partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon.

The coastal winds will start light south-easterly in the north, becoming moderate to fresh north-easterly later in the day.

The expected UVB sunburn index here is moderate.