Daily news update: Kempton explosion, chilly weekend, stage 5

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

In today’s daily news update: Another explosion rocked Gauteng, this time at a factory in Kempton Park. And Eskom is implementing stage 5 load shedding over the weekend.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is still gunning for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

It’s going to be a chilly weekend, too (find the forecast below), so why not give our daily recipe a try? Bulletproof coffee is all the rage anyway and I swear by it.

On the entertainment front, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer (review) opened in cinemas yesterday. Here’s your easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

Kempton Park explosion

Yet another explosion has hit Gauteng. This time in Ekurhuleni. It is understood the explosion happened on Friday morning.

Another explosion has hit Gauteng. Picture: iStock

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson William Ntladi said one person was injured in the blast.

“On the 21 July 2023, at about 10:34am a 48kg gas cylinder containing ammonia exploded at warehouse/factory in Chloorkop. One adult male sustained minor injuries.”

READ: Explosion rocks Chloorkop in Kempton Park

Weekend in the dark

As near-freezing temperatures grip the country, Eskom has pushed load shedding to stage 5 from 4pm on Friday until midnight.

Eskom said it will publish another update should any significant changes occur. Picture: iStock

Thereafter, stage 4 load shedding will be implemented until 5am on Sunday. Stage 2 will be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Sunday.

Eskom spokesperson Menzi Mngomezulu said Eskom will publish any update should significant changes occur.

READ: Weekend in the dark: Load shedding pushed to stage 5 – here’s your schedule

DA gunning for Putin

The DA has not put the Vladimir Putin matter to rest and will continue to seek clarity on government’s obligations on warrants of arrest issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: AFP/POOL/Sergei Chirikov

This despite President Cyril Ramaphosa confirming that Putin will not be attending the Brics summit in South Africa in August.

The Russian Federation will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

READ: DA pushes ahead with Vladimir Putin matter

‘Oppenheimer’ review

I had the opportunity to see Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer this past Wednesday, and I find myself still grappling with the emotions it stirred within me.

The Hollywood big names provide a powerhouse performance. Picture: Universal Pictures

I’m struggling to put the many, many thoughts into words, but let’s give it a go and see where it leaves us.

The TL; DR version is simply this: Go watch it. Immediately.

READ: Film review: The atomic agony of Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

Savage gusts, chilly drizzles

The SA Weather Service shared a diverse forecast for tomorrow, 22 July 2023. We get a smattering of everything, from damaging winds to a sprinkling of snow.

Photo: iStock/Prostock-Studio

As the country braces for this mosaic of weather conditions, the public is advised to heed the weather warnings and stay safe.

A yellow level 1 warning was issued for gale force winds which could potentially wreak havoc in the Eastern Cape.

READ: Savage gusts, chilly drizzles: Diverse weather across SA tomorrow

In other news today:

Yesterday’s Daily News recap

READ: Explosions, Zuma ‘hiding’ in Russia, weather woes