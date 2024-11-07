Weather alert: Thunderstorms expected until Sunday

Thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Friday to Sunday. We also look at the general weather tomorrow.

A yellow level 2 thunderstorm warning has been issued for Friday, and there are predictions of thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday as well.

Damaging wind and waves are also expected in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

Weather warnings, Friday 8 November

In its latest regional forecast, the SA Weather Service (Saws) issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours, hail and strong damaging winds resulting in damage to property and infrastructure, settlements, major travel disruptions, and disruptions of municipal and other essential service, over the extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape, western parts of North West Province, most parts of Free State except in the north as well as over the north and eastern parts of Eastern Cape.

It issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging waves resulting in coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves are expected between Plettenberg Bay and Coffee Bay.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the north-eastern parts of Western Cape as well as the central parts Northern Cape.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast, Friday 8 November

Gauteng:

Cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy and cool to warm with morning fog patches and drizzle in the east, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon. Isolated morning showers can be expected in the west

Limpopo:

Cloudy and cool to warm with morning fog patches and drizzle in the east, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon. Isolated morning showers can be expected in the extreme south-west.

North West:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Morning fog patches over the eastern part, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

Fine in the extreme west with morning fog along the coast where it will be cool, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming moderate south-westerly from the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Fine in the north-west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot over the extreme eastern interior where isolated thundershowers can be expected.

It will become cloudy along the south coast by evening with light rain.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly along the west coast in the morning otherwise fresh to strong east to south-easterly becoming south-westerly along the south coast in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Yellow level 1 warning for Damaging Waves are expected between Plettenberg Bay and Coffee Bay of the Eastern Cape on Friday.(08/11/2024). #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather#EarlyWarningsForAll pic.twitter.com/kEQL9z803a — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 7, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot.

It will become cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, reaching strong in places. It will become fresh to strong southwesterly from late afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy with fog in places south of the escarpment in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, reaching strong from mid-morning.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the east.

The wind along the coast will be the wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly becoming strong in places at times.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.