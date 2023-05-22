‘Intense’ cold front to hit parts of SA this week

By Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned South Africans of an “intense” cold front, which is expected to make landfall in the west coast on Thursday.

According to the weather service, it will affect the southern high-lying areas of the Namakwa region (Northern Cape) and the interior of the Western Cape from Thursday.

“The public and stock farmers are advised that cold, wet and windy conditions can be expected,” said the weather service.

There is also a low likelihood of disruptive rainfall over the mountainous areas of the Cape Metropole and southern parts of the Cape Winelands.

On Tuesday, the weather service expects drizzle along the escarpment of Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Cloudy at times and cool with morning fog patches in the north and east. The expected UVB sunburn index: low.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy with morning fog in places and drizzle along the escarpment, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Limpopo: Cloudy at first with morning fog in places and drizzle along the escarpment, becoming partly cloudy from the west in the afternoon.

North West: Fine and cool to warm weather, becoming partly cloudy.

Free State: Fine weather, becoming partly cloudy and cool to warm but cold in places in the east.

Northern Cape: Morning fog over the south-eastern high ground otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, but cold in the extreme south. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly.

Western Cape: Cloudy over the western parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but fine over the central interior. The wind along the coast will be light and moderate north-westerly but moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly along the south coast from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool weather, becoming fine from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be Moderate north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog patches over the eastern interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool. The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the western interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool. The wind along the coast will be Light north-westerly north of Cape St Lucia in the morning, otherwise gentle to moderate northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: high.