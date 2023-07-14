Light rain expected along the Cape Peninsula this weekend

By Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) is expected light rain along the Cape Peninsula with passage of a weak cold front on Sunday.

Outlook chart for day 4, Sunday 16 July 2023, issued 13 July 2023. Light rain along the Cape Peninsula with passage of weak cold front. pic.twitter.com/8urfGDnDzA— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 13, 2023

This as most parts of the country are expected to experience cold weather, with isolated showers and thundershowers expected along the Lesotho Border.

Weekend weather forecast

Gauteng: Morning fog patches in the southern parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cold but cool in places in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index: high.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches on the Highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and cold but cool to warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and cool but cold weather over the central parts.

North West: Partly cloudy and cool weather.

Free State: Fine in the extreme east in the morning otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers along the Lesotho Border and the extreme south-east.

Northern Cape: Windy places in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool but in the west, where it will become partly cloudy in the evening. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly to westerly.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy and cool to cold weather, becoming cloudy over the south-western parts in the afternoon with light rain in the evening. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly to westerly but fresh to strong south of Cape Point. The expected UVB sunburn index: low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool but warm weather in places along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly becoming moderate south westerly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Morning frost in the north, otherwise fine and cool but warm in places along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming moderate south-westerly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and cool, but cold over western high ground. The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate north-westerly, becoming north-easterly in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: high.