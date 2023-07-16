Another strong cold front to hit SA next week

By Stephen Tau

Brace yourselves! Another cold snap is set to hit the country next week, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned on Sunday.

This barely a week after freezing weather conditions coupled with some snowfall gripped Gauteng and many other parts of the country.

Daytime temperatures in Gauteng reached the third coldest records in over a decade with Pretoria, Johannesburg and Vereeniging only peaking at highs of between 11 and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

An Alberton sign as snow falls in Alberton, 10 July 2023. . Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Another strong cold front

Speaking to The Citizen on Sunday, forecaster at the SAWS Lehlohonolo Thobela said the cold weather will be as a result of another strong cold front, which is set to reach the western parts of the country on Tuesday.

“The cold front in question is expected to bring cold weather over the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape as well as KwaZulu-Natal [KZN] where there are also chances for showers and thundershowers possible,” said Thobela.

According to Thobela, the cold weather is expected to spread to the central and eastern parts of the country which includes Gauteng, North West, Free State, Mpumalanga as well as the eastern and central areas of Limpopo.

Thobela also confirmed snowfall was expected over the Mpumalanga highveld and some areas of the escarpment with very cold conditions expected over the Free State, Gauteng and the eastern parts of the North West provinces on Friday.

Expected temperatures for Gauteng on Friday

Pretoria: 4-14

Johannesburg: 2-12

Vereeniging: -2-10

Snow on the cards?

Meanwhile, there could be more snow on the weather front for Gauteng from next week.

According to a forecast from Snow Report SA, more low-level snowfall is possible across parts of South Africa and Lesotho from Wednesday next week and into the weekend.

“Snowfall is currently indicated in the data for Lesotho as well as all South African provinces and slightly over the border into eSwatini.

“Johannesburg and parts of Gauteng are on the radar for possible light snow or flurries and widespread snowfall is possible across the Mpumalanga high-ground again,” it said.

Snow Report SA said the data indicated an even lower freezing level than the recent snowfall.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel