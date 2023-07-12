Weather Service issues level 1 warning for wind

By Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 1 warning for wind over the Richtersveld and Nama Khoi municipalities in the Northern Cape on Thursday.

According to the weather service, residents in these areas should expect reduced visibility due to blowing dust and sand.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are also expected over the same municipalities on Thursday.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 13/07/2023
— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 12, 2023

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human or animal life,” warned the weather service.

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Morning fog patches over the eastern highveld and in the south-east, otherwise fine and cold to cool, but partly cloudy from the north. The expected UVB sunburn index: high.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches over Highveld and escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool, but fine in the extreme south-west.

Limpopo: Morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

North West: Fine and cool weather, becoming partly cloudy in the northern part.

Free State: Fine and cold to cool weather.

Northern Cape: Cold weather in the south, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in the extreme west where it will be windy until the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

Western Cape: Fine and cool to warm weather with morning fog patches along the south coast. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cold to cool weather. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly becoming fresh in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool weather, with morning frost in the north. The wind along the coast will be light easterly to south-easterly, becoming north-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy in the north with morning fog in places, otherwise fine and cool, but cold in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate south-westerly from the south by mid-morning, spreading northwards in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: high.

