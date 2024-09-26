‘Stay away from alcohol’: Here’s how to stay safe from snow, rain expected in 3 provinces

Disaster management teams and social organisations provide relief to motorists stranded on the N3 highway in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: X/@kzncogta

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued warnings for possible snow and rain in three provinces from Sunday.

“With a significant drop in weather temperatures and the possibility of more snow forecast for parts of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal this weekend, going into early October,” warned the weather service on Thursday.

“The snow is possible over the high-lying grounds of the Western Cape from 29 September and expected to spread into the Eastern Cape and extreme south-western grounds of KwaZulu-Natal by 30 September later evening into 1 October early morning.”

Temperatures to drop

According to the Weather Service, maximum temperatures will start to drop on Sunday, and the temperature decrease will continue into the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal as well as Mpumalanga from Monday into Tuesday.

“The maximum temperatures will average between 10 and 14 degrees Celsius. Temperatures will start to recover over these regions from Wednesday.”

This comes as KwaZulu-Natal is still reeling from the snowstorm that affected the province at the weekend, with two people reported to have died from hypothermia.

Cars were trapped for hours as people battled the cold and food shortage.

The disaster sparked calls for the government to ensure the public is adequately warned about severe weather conditions.

Severe weather: KZN on high alert

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma said the province would take a proactive approach this time around.

Duma said his department had acknowledged that the drastic weather change is caused by climate change, and called for collaboration from all departments to ensure lives are saved.

“We’ve taken the decision to strengthen our road safety measures from now on. Yesterday we interacted with SAWS and they informed us that KZN will be affected by snowfall from Monday into Tuesday,” said Duma in a briefing on the province’s readiness on Thursday.

“They emphasised that in all likelihood, snowfall will stop on Tuesday, but will be followed by rainfall in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal including Durban.”

Duma said the government was considering road closures to avoid travel and accidents on the roads.

“We understand that the South African Weather Service will still be updating their forecasts,” said Duma.

“We wish to announce that highly efficient and dedicated teams are now on standby – traffic officers, road safety and traffic inspectorate are already involved in the coordination of possible road closures and this time we want to close the roads on time and we want to be strict when it comes to that.”

Weather Alert: Possible road closures

The department will be monitoring the following roads at the weekend:

N3 between Harrismith and Tugela Road

R617 between Kokstad and Underberg

N2 Umgeni

M3 Mooiriver

These are the areas that are likely to be affected by snow:

Ladysmith

Underberg

Drakensberg

Areas under Giants Castle

Other high-lying areas

“We wish to indicate that the team will also be responsible for escorting trucks and vehicles to ensure safe passage,” said Duma.

“More than 10 graders will be deployed to targeted roads to avoid the accumulation of snow on roads. We have 21 graders and we have decided to ensure that all of them are on standby as part of the response to the weather.”

Duma, however, urged the public to stay home where possible.

Tips to stay safe from snow

The weather service has shared tips on how to stay safe during the expected severe weather.

“High wind chill, snowfall, freezing rain and cold temperatures all pose hazards to those travelling or venturing outside,” said the weather service.

The public is advised to take the following precautions:

Look out for warnings on radio or television

Stay indoors where possible

Dress warmly if venturing outdoors

If it is extremely cold, cover your mouth to protect your lungs from cold air

Don’t drink alcohol, consume caffeinated beverages or smoke – all these encourage hypothermia and frostbite

Protect small stock from the cold in sheds

