South Africa’s windswept weather warnings: Navigate with caution

Winds, waves and wildfires tomorrow as South Africa gears up for more weather woes. Here are the challenges faced on land and sea:

Navigational nightmares and fiery fields will be the order of the day tomorrow, as per the newly issued forecast from the SA Weather Service (Saws).

Saws said parts of the country are set to face some turbulent times ahead as they brace for intense winds and (more) fire risks.

Weather warnings, 22 August

A yellow level 4 weather warning alerts sailors of challenging navigation conditions between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay, which will persist into Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a yellow level 2 warning suggests localised disturbances at small harbours and ports between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

These conditions will hold until Wednesday.

Driving dangers ahead

Saws also issued a yellow level 1 warning which predicts wind-induced disturbances in the province.

Motorists – particularly those in small vehicles – in the south-east of Northern Cape should brace for challenging driving conditions.

Fire warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are forecasted for north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Similar warnings have been issued for the North-West, the central and northern parts of Eastern Cape, western KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga highveld, and the south-western Bushveld of Limpopo.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your region tomorrow, 22 August 2023.

Gauteng:

Warm weather with a very high UVB sunburn index.

Mpumalanga:

Generally, it will be warm with a spike in temperatures expected in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Warm-to-hot conditions, with extreme temperatures in the north after morning fog in the Lowveld.

North West:

Warm to hot conditions expected.

Free State:

Cool to warm weather with strong winds in the southern extremities.

Northern Cape:

A varied day with cool-to-warm conditions, morning fog along the coast, and gusty winds in the south.

Western Cape:

A mixed bag of conditions, cool in the east, with cloudier, rainy conditions and strong winds in the south-west.

Eastern Cape (western half):

A cool day starting with morning fog.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Starting cloudy, moving to a cool and warm mix.

KwaZulu-Natal:

A warm day with shifting winds along the coast and a high UVB sunburn index.