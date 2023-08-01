Weather: Drive safely… Morning fog to blanket large parts of SA

By Cheryl Kahla

An advisory issued by the South African Weather Service (Saws) today warns residents across several regions of significantly reduced visibility due to fog.

Motorists are advised to drive with care and stay updated with the latest weather warnings.

The fog is expected to result in difficult driving conditions in the southern and south-eastern parts of Gauteng, escarpment, southern Highveld of Mpumalanga, and eastern and central parts of Limpopo province.

Not much rain in the forecast for the next few days. Light rain continues tomorrow (Wednesday 02 August 2023) over the eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga. No alerts. Mostly dry and sunny conditions continue over central and western SA until at least Friday. pic.twitter.com/r9e5FAUqGl— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 1, 2023

Meanwhile, the provincial forecast for Wednesday, 2 August, includes partly cloudy conditions with cool temperatures across most of the country.

Provincial weather forecast

Residents and travelers in the affected areas are advised to exercise caution, particularly while driving, as reduced visibility may pose challenges on the roads.

Gauteng

The forecast for Gauteng predicts morning fog in certain areas, transitioning to partly cloudy weather and remaining cold to cool.

Residents should note that the UVB sunburn index is expected to be extreme.

Mpumalanga

In Mpumalanga, the weather will be cloudy with morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment.

Partly cloudy conditions and cold to cool temperatures are expected for the rest of the region.

Limpopo

Limpopo will experience cloudy weather in the east and central parts, with morning fog in certain places and drizzle along the escarpment.

The rest of the province is forecast to be partly cloudy and cool.

North-West

The North-West Province has a forecast of morning fog patches in the east with partly cloudy conditions.

The weather is expected to remain fine and cool overall.

Free State

Free State will see morning fog patches in the east, otherwise staying fine and cold to cool.

Northern Cape

Northern Cape’s forecast is looking fine and cold to cool, with warm weather in the extreme north.

The coastal wind is predicted to be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

Western Cape

The Western Cape is set to experience fine and cool to warm weather, with light to moderate south-easterly coastal winds.

The UVB sunburn index here is moderate.

Eastern Cape

The western half of the Eastern Cape is expected to be fine and cool, with light to moderate easterly to north-easterly coastal winds.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool but cold in the extreme north. The coastal wind will be moderate north-westerly in the east initially, then moderate to fresh north-easterly.

Kwazulu-Natal

Finally, Kwazulu-Natal is predicted to be partly cloudy with morning fog patches in places over the interior, and isolated showers along the north coast.

It will become fine and cool in places towards the afternoon, with moderate coastal winds, shifting from south-westerly to north-easterly.