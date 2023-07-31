From sunshine to storms: SA’s weather roulette tomorrow

By Cheryl Kahla

The South African Weather Service (Saws) forecast for 1 August, 2023 is packed with sweeping changes – everything from sunshine and storms to fog and choppy seas.

On the up-side, Saws reported reported no immediate threats concerning fire danger.

Stay updated on the latest weather conditions, and remember, safety first!

Saws issued several impact-based weather warnings, including a Yellow Level 2 alert for possible interruptions to beachfront activities and challenges in sea navigation.

This is due to strong winds and waves, particularly in the vicinity of Cape Columbine to Plettenberg Bay.

However, more caution is required between Plettenberg Bay and Port Edward, where an Orange Level 5 warning has been issued.

Residents in this region should prepare for formidable winds and waves powerful enough to disrupt ports and harbours.

These conditions could possibly inflict damage to coastal infrastructure as well.

Rainfall and Alerts for tomorrow (01 August 2023). Light rain can still be expected along the eastern escarpment and along the coastal areas of KwaZulu-Natal with very rough seas continuing along the southern and south-eastern coastline. Fine and cool to cold elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/qFJZxlBFdS— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 31, 2023

Regional weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province:

Gauteng can anticipate a day of clear skies but chilly weather, with the UVB sunburn index pegged at very high.

Residents of Mpumalanga will wake up to a cool, fine day, though the sky might turn cloudy towards the evening with a sprinkle of light rain.

Limpopo and North-West Province share a similar forecast of a fine and cool day, with the former expecting cloud cover in the east by evening.

The Free State and Northern Cape are both set for a day of clear skies but with a slight nip in the air.

Along the coast of Northern Cape, there will be fresh to strong southeasterly winds.

Western Cape residents can expect a mixed bag of weather.

The south and east will experience a partly cloudy morning, transforming into a fine and cool day, while fog patches might surprise those in the northeast early on.

The wind along the coast will start as a light to moderate northwesterly in the south during the morning, gradually turning into a moderate to fresh southeasterly.

UVB sunburn index is expected to be low.

For the western and eastern halves of Eastern Cape, the forecast predicts a cold day with a touch of cool along the coast.

While the western half can expect some early morning showers, the eastern half might see frost in places over the northern interior.

Coast dwellers can expect moderate to fresh westerly winds, turning southwesterly by afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal may have a partly cloudy start with isolated morning showers and rain along the coast, transitioning into a cool, fine day.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to southwesterly, and the UVB sunburn index is predicted to be high.