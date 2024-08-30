Cold weather brings snow to Drakensberg before temperatures pick up from Saturday

Here's what weather you can expect on Saturday.

Photos of snow in the Drakensberg, Sani Pass and elsewhere in KwaZulu-Natal were shared on Friday before Saturday’s weather forecasts revealed temperatures will start climbing.

Snowing at the moment at Sani Pass 🇱🇸



Image: supplied pic.twitter.com/bwMvBotSlu — Lesotho Tribune (@LesothoTribune) August 29, 2024

Weather warnings, Saturday 31 August

The SA Weather Service said damaging winds are expected over the central parts of Northern Cape as well as over the Beaufort West local municipality of Western Cape, resulting in difficult driving conditions, damage to temporary structures and rapid spreading of veld fires.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western interior.

Advisories

There are no advisories for Saturday.

Yesterday’s weather forecast: Cold and cloudy weather and high fire danger

Provincial weather forecast, Saturday 31 August

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy in the east with light rain and drizzle in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool.

Limpopo:

Cloudy in the east with light rain and drizzle in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy over the east, otherwise fine, windy and cool to warm.

Free State:

Morning fog patches in the east, otherwise fine, windy and cool to warm.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog along the coast, otherwise fine, windy and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly becoming light easterly to south-easterly from the evening.

Western Cape:

Fine, windy and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to north-easterly, but north-westerly fresh to strong along the west coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

ALSO READ: Snow falls in Cape Town, Karoo as cold weather continues to Thursday [VIDEOS]

Eastern Cape (western half):

Morning fog in the south, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

It will become windy in places over the interior by late morning.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, becoming fresh to strong westerly from the west in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog in places south of the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool to warm. It will become windy in places over the western interior by late morning.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold in the south-west.

It will be cloudy in the north-east with isolated showers and rain in the extreme north-east The wind along the coast will be light south-easterly in the north at first, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.