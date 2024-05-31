Snow, rain coming on weekend cold front

This weekend, the first cold front is expected to bring cooler temperatures and a possibility of snow in some areas.

It is going to be a cold winter with increased demand for power that could lead to load shedding, experts warn.

Energy expert Chris Yelland said it was unlikely to result in stage 6 load shedding.

“One of the reasons we are not experiencing load shedding like in the past is because of the positive contributions made by solar storage. It’s already part of the reason we have power,” he said.

Vox Weather meteorologist Annette Botha said the first cold front of the year in Cape Town yesterday could cause a dusting of snow on the Eastern Cape mountains.

“On Saturday, a strong cutoff low is expected to bring rain, snow and a significant drop in temperature across the Cape provinces, Lesotho, central SA and Namibia,” she said.

Botha said the first snow will start falling on Saturday around the escarpment and the high-lying areas in the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape.

“On Sunday, light snow and rain is possible in Namibia, spreading to the western and central parts of the Northern Cape,” she said.

Vox forecaster Michelle Cardier said snow was likely next week in parts of the North West and Gauteng and on the high-lying areas and mountain peaks in the Western Cape and the Great Karoo on Monday.