Weather update: Northern Cape and Western Cape brace for cold and wet conditions

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 31 May 2024.

The weather service has warned of cold, wet and windy conditions in areas of the Northern Cape and Western Cape until Saturday evening. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 31 May

Advisories

Cold, wet and windy conditions are expected over the southern high-lying areas of the Namakwa region in the Northern Cape and the central interior and central Karoo of the Western Cape until Saturday evening. The conditions will persist over the Eastern Cape into Monday due to a cut-off low system and a ridging high pressure system.

Very cold conditions are expected on Monday, with possible light snowfalls in places over the northern high ground in the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 31 May

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and cool weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and cool but warm conditions in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm.

North-West province:

Fine and cool to warm weather await North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog in places in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and cool to cold weather with isolated to scattered showers along the south coast and adjacent interior in the morning. It will be partly cloudy and cool in the west and south-west.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy in the north, otherwise it will be cloudy and cold with isolated showers and rain, but scattered to widespread in the south.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be partly cloudy and cold to cool conditions, but cloudy in places south of the escarpment with isolated showers and rain, scattered in the south-west in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy and cool but warm weather in the north-east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.