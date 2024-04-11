Weather update: Another warning of damaging waves in KZN

Here's what weather you can expect on Friday.

For the third day in a row, the SA Weather Service has issued a warning for the possibility of damaging waves in KwaZulu-Natal.

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves leading to disruption of beachfront and harbours/port activities the Kwazulu-Natal coast on Friday.

Weather Forecast & severe weather alerts for tomorrow, 12 April 2024.

Fine in the west, otherwise partly cloudy conditions expected with morning drizzle along the escarpment of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.#saws#weatheroutlook#southafricanweather#WeatherSmart pic.twitter.com/iztsn5gfUC — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 11, 2024

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy in the morning with drizzle along the escarpment, accompanied by fog patches over the eastern and southern Highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm in the eastern Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Cloudy in the morning with drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

North West:

Cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Free State:

Cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but warm in places in the north.

Northern Cape:

Fine and warm to hot but cool in the south. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly becoming strong in the evening.

Western Cape:

Fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be light and variable over the eastern parts of the south coast in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly reaching strong to gale along the south-west coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise fine and cool, but partly cloudy along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly, but north-westerly in the west, becoming south-westerly during the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming light to moderate north-westerly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly reaching strong in places.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.