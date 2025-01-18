Level 2 warning: Severe thunderstorms, hail expected in parts of Eastern Cape

Here's what to expect on Sunday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape on Sunday.

According to the weather service, residents in these areas should expect damaging winds, hail and excessive lighting.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are also expected over the central and southern parts of the Northern Cape, extreme southern parts of the Free State, north-eastern parts of the Western Cape as well as places in the western half of the Eastern Cape.

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under These conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human and animal life,” warned the weather service.

“Extremely hot conditions are expected in places over the western interior of the Eastern Cape, while hot and humid conditions will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions over the south-eastern interior of the Eastern Cape.”

Sunday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated thundershowers from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the western Highveld. It will be fine in the east.

Limpopo: Fine weather in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the southwest.

North West: Partly cloudy, and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme east where morning fog patches is expected.

Coastal provinces

Northern Cape: Morning fog along the coast where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but hot to very hot and windy in the central and eastern parts, becoming partly cloudy in the extreme east with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy and cool weather along the coast and adjacent interior with morning fog, otherwise fine and hot to very hot. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly, but moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly along the south and south-west coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Warm along the coast where it will be cloudy, otherwise partly cloudy and hot with isolated thunderstorms in the north and east but scattered in the north-east where it will be very hot to extremely hot.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog patches in places at first. It will be cloudy along the coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the north-west, becoming partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms from the afternoon, but isolated north of the escarpment.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy weather with morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly reaching strong at times in the south. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.