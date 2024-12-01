Heatwave to hit Gauteng and four other provinces until Friday

Parts of the North West and the Free State will experience the heatwave until Wednesday.

It’s going to be a long, hot week for South Africans in at least seven provinces, as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a heatwave alert.

“A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the central and south-eastern parts of the North West and the northern parts of the Free State until Wednesday,” warned the weather service on Sunday.

The north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, north-eastern parts of the North West, Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga will experience the heatwave until at least Friday.

ALSO READ: Extremely high fire danger conditions expected in three provinces

Extremely high fire danger conditions are also expected over the northern parts of the Northern Cape, the northern and eastern parts of the Free State, North West, the southern parts of Gauteng and the south-western Bushveld of Limpopo this week..

“Extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected in the Lowveld of both Limpopo and Mpumalanga, the Valley and Bushveld of Limpopo and the northern parts of Gauteng on Wednesday.”

Monday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and hot weather, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon. It will be very hot in the extreme north. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Fine and warm to hot weather, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated thundershowers in the east.

Limpopo: Fine and warm to hot weather, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated thundershowers in the south-east. It will be very hot in the Lowveld, Limpopo Valley and the Western Bushveld.

ALSO READ: Early warnings for bad weather in SA ‘step in right direction’

North West: Fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy over the central and eastern parts from the afternoon.

Free State: Fine and warm to hot weather, becoming partly cloudy over the eastern parts from the afternoon.

Coastal provinces

Northern Cape: Morning fog patches along the coast where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot in the north. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly.

Western Cape: Morning fog patches over the Central Karoo and the Garden Route, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the south coast at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southwesterly.

ALSO READ: Weather alert: Fire danger warnings issued for four provinces

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy south of the escarpment with isolated showers and rain, but scattered along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm. Isolated thunderstorms are expected in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southwesterly, becoming south-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy to cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly, becoming south-westerly from the south tomorrow morning, spreading northwards in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate