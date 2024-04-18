Weather update: Dry and moderate conditions expected Friday

Here's what weather you can expect on Friday.

While there will be fog patches in some provinces, most of South Africa will be fine and warm on Friday.

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service said extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over northern and central parts of the Northern Cape.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Fine and cool and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high

Mpumalanga:

Fine and cool to warm, but hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Fine and warm to hot.

North West Province:

Morning fog patches, otherwise fine and warm.

Free State:

Morning fog patches, otherwise fine and warm.

Northern Cape:

Morning and evening fog patches along the coast where it will be partly cloudy, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be light southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Morning and evening fog patches along the coast where it will be partly cloudy and cool, otherwise fine and hot to very hot.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly coast reaching fresh to strong at times, but light and variable along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Morning and evening fog patches along the coast and adjacent interior where it will be partly cloudy and cool, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable becoming moderate easterly in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning and evening fog patches along the coast where it will be partly cloudy and cool, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly becoming moderate north easterly by evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Partly cloudy in the south at times, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly south of Cape St. Lucia at first, becoming southerly to south-easterly until the afternoon, otherwise moderate northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.