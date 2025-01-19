Severe thunderstorms expected in two provinces on Monday

Here's what to expect on Monday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in the south-western regions of KwaZulu-Natal and the extreme north-eastern areas of the Eastern Cape on Monday.

Residents in these regions should anticipate flooding.

A yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds has been issued in the Northern Cape and Western Cape for Monday and Tuesday.

The weather service expects strong southerly to south-easterly winds between Cape Point and Alexander Bay, including the Cape Metropole, starting Monday afternoon.

This as extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, Matzikama and Bergrivier of the Western Cape on Monday.

Monday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and warm to hot weather, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Fine in the highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with afternoon isolated showers can be expected along the escarpment and the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers along the escarpment and Lowveld where it will be hot.

North West: Fine and warm to hot weather, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Fine in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Coastal provinces

Northern Cape: Cool along the coast, otherwise fine and hot to very hot, but partly cloudy in the north-east with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be windy in the south towards the evening. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate to fresh southerly.

Western Cape: Cloudy and cool weather over the south-western parts, with light rain and showers in the morning, spreading along the south coast while clearing from the west, otherwise partly cloudy to fine and warm to hot but very hot in places over the West Coast District.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to southwesterly along the south coast, otherwise fresh to strong, becoming fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly from late afternoon, reaching strong between Cape Agulhas and Cape Columbine by the evening.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy in the north, otherwise cloudy and warm with isolated showers of rain from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming southerly to south-easterly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated showers of rain south of the escarpment, but partly cloudy north of the escarpment with isolated thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south and west. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly in the north at first, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly to southerly.