Severe thunderstorms expected in 3 provinces and damaging winds at sea on Tuesday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 21 January 2025.

The weather service warns of severe thunderstorms in three provinces, damaging winds at sea, and high fire danger in the Northern Cape and Free State. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, Tuesday, 21 January

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, strong damaging wind and small amount of hail leading to localised flooding, damage to infrastructure and property and excessive lightning are expected over the north-east of Northern Cape and the west of both Free State and North West.

A yellow level 1 warning was issued for damaging wind, resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea, expected between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the southwestern parts of the Free State.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 21 January:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 21/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/kzBokYrgqh — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 20, 2025

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can enjoy hot conditions in the Lowveld, where it will be cloudy; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 21/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/FVvVmulie9 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 20, 2025

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and rain in the east where it will be cloudy.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme east.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 21/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/Qk7Z4CCatc — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 20, 2025

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 21/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/1UZDu6TLCJ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 20, 2025

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and hot to very hot but warm in the extreme south-west and along the coast. It will be partly cloudy in the north-east with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 21/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/MiOdNyXdqH — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 20, 2025

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy conditions in the south; otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot but cool along the south coast, where it will be cloudy with a chance of light rain in the morning.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 21/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/DuGXDXobiD — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 20, 2025

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and rain.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and rain, but widespread along the coast north-east of Coffee Bay.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 21/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/sdS27j7PYc — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 20, 2025

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and rain but isolated in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.