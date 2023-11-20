Weather update: Heatwave to continue until Wednesday in some provinces, Friday in others

Here's what to expect on Tuesday.

South Africans will have to endure a few more days of high temperatures as the latest heatwave is still active across seven provinces.

This is expected to continue until Wednesday in some parts of the country, and until Friday in other parts.

The South African Weather Service has also issued a yellow level 1 waring of damaging winds resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

🌦️⛈️Weather outlook for Tuesday, 21 November 2023.

Partly cloudy and warm, but hot over the northern areas with isolated thunderstorms expected over the central and eastern areas. Showers are expected along the east coast, as well as over most parts of the Western Cape. #saws pic.twitter.com/Y30D3SCzEh November 20, 2023

Extremely high fire danger conditions are also expected in places over the Northern Cape, Limpopo Valley and the northern parts of the Limpopo Lowveld.

The heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected in Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, over the western half of KwaZulu-Natal as well as the eastern and central parts of the Free State and the North West province until Friday and over the western interior of the Eastern Cape until Wednesday.

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Mpumalanga:

Very hot in the Lowveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated thundershowers from afternoon, except in the extreme north-eastern part of the Lowveld.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

Free State:

Partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot, with windy conditions over the southern parts. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy to cloudy with morning light rain over the mountainous regions, becoming fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly to westerly but strong to gale force along the south-west coast moderating in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, otherwise fine and hot but cool along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Fine and hot but warm along the coast, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be Light south westerly, becoming easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Partly cloudy and hot, but very hot in the north with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly from the south from mid-morning, spreading northwards.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme