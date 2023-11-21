Weather

Home » News » South Africa » Weather

Avatar photo

By Weather Reporter

5 minute read

21 Nov 2023

04:23 pm

Weather update: Expected hail in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and damaging waves in WC on Wednesday

Here's what to expect on Wednesday.

Damaging waves

Damaging waves are expected in the Western Cape on Wednesday. Picture: iStock

Residents can expect a mix of severe weather conditions countrywide on Wednesday.

The South African Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours and large amounts of small hail are expected over the Western Bushveld of Limpopo, and the eastern parts of Mpumalanga.

A yellow level 1 warning was also issued for damaging waves resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea for small vessels and personal watercraft between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

A yellow Level 1 warning for damaging winds was also issued, resulting in localised problems for high sided-vehicles on prone routes (e.g. N1) over the southern interior of Namakwa District Municipality of the Northern Cape, Breede Valley Local Municipality and Central Karoo District Municipality of the Western Cape.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the Northern Cape and the north-eastern parts of the Western Cape. A

Heatwave conditions with persistently high temperatures are still expected in Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, over the western half of KZN as well as the eastern and central parts of the Free State and the North West province until Friday and over the western interior of the Eastern Cape until Wednesday.

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index:Extreme

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy in the west in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in places over the Lowveld.

Scattered showers and thundershowers can be expected, but isolated over the Lowveld and western parts of the Highveld.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy and very hot to extremely hot with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated over the Western Bushveld as well as over the Lowveld.

North West Province:

Fine in the west at first, otherwise partly cloudy and very hot, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Fine in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

Northern Cape:

Cloudy at first with morning fog along the coast and adjacent interior, where it will be cool, otherwise fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly becoming southwesterly to southerly by the evening.

Western Cape:

Cloudy to partly cloudy over the western and south-western parts with morning mist along the west-coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot over the eastern interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly becoming strong along the south-western coast moderating during late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy at first, otherwise fine and very hot, but warm to hot in places along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming light south westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy at first, otherwise fine and hot, but warm in places along the coast and adjacent interior. It will become cloudy with mist in places south of escarpment by late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine and hot to very hot, but very extremely hot in the north. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west and the central parts.

The wind along the coast will be light south-easterly, becoming north-easterly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low

Read more on these topics

SA Weather Service weather weather warnings

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Suspected Varados gang leader Leroy ‘Finch’ Brown gunned down while leaving gym
South Africa WATCH: ‘I’ll show you flames’ – Mayor swears at resident over Facebook post about potholes
Education DBE adjusts school calendar to accommodate Springboks’ victory public holiday
Rugby Springbok World Cup winner dies in car accident
Crime Another Rosemary Ndlovu: Pretoria woman benefits from murdered family’s insurance claims

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe