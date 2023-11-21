Weather update: Expected hail in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and damaging waves in WC on Wednesday

Here's what to expect on Wednesday.

Damaging waves are expected in the Western Cape on Wednesday. Picture: iStock

Residents can expect a mix of severe weather conditions countrywide on Wednesday.

The South African Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours and large amounts of small hail are expected over the Western Bushveld of Limpopo, and the eastern parts of Mpumalanga.

A yellow level 1 warning was also issued for damaging waves resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea for small vessels and personal watercraft between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

A yellow Level 1 warning for damaging winds was also issued, resulting in localised problems for high sided-vehicles on prone routes (e.g. N1) over the southern interior of Namakwa District Municipality of the Northern Cape, Breede Valley Local Municipality and Central Karoo District Municipality of the Western Cape.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the Northern Cape and the north-eastern parts of the Western Cape. A

Heatwave conditions with persistently high temperatures are still expected in Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, over the western half of KZN as well as the eastern and central parts of the Free State and the North West province until Friday and over the western interior of the Eastern Cape until Wednesday.

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index:Extreme

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy in the west in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in places over the Lowveld.

Scattered showers and thundershowers can be expected, but isolated over the Lowveld and western parts of the Highveld.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy and very hot to extremely hot with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated over the Western Bushveld as well as over the Lowveld.

North West Province:

Fine in the west at first, otherwise partly cloudy and very hot, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Fine in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

Northern Cape:

Cloudy at first with morning fog along the coast and adjacent interior, where it will be cool, otherwise fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly becoming southwesterly to southerly by the evening.

Western Cape:

Cloudy to partly cloudy over the western and south-western parts with morning mist along the west-coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot over the eastern interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly becoming strong along the south-western coast moderating during late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy at first, otherwise fine and very hot, but warm to hot in places along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming light south westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy at first, otherwise fine and hot, but warm in places along the coast and adjacent interior. It will become cloudy with mist in places south of escarpment by late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine and hot to very hot, but very extremely hot in the north. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west and the central parts.

The wind along the coast will be light south-easterly, becoming north-easterly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low