Most of SA to be fine and cool to warm tomorrow

Here's what weather you can expect on Tuesday.

The Western Cape will see cold and rainy conditions on Tuesday while the rest of the country will be fine and cool to warm.

Northern regions of the country will be most warm tomorrow.

Weather warnings, Tuesday 23 July

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service issued no weather warnings for tomorrow.

⛅️Weather and severe weather alerts for today & tomorrow, 22 – 23 July 2024.

Isolated showers are expected over the south-west coast on Tuesday. Otherwise, fine and cool conditions are expected, but it will be warm over the northern areas.

⚠️There are no weather alerts. #saws pic.twitter.com/0jWnRO1poG July 22, 2024

Advisories

There are no advisories on Tuesday.

Provincial weather forecast, Tuesday 23 July

Gauteng:

Fine and cool to warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Partly cloudy in the east, otherwise fine and cool, but to warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy in the east, otherwise fine and warm.

North West Province:

Fine and warm.

Free State:

Fine and cool.

Northern Cape:

Fine and cold to cool. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly.

Western Cape:

Fine in the north-east, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain along the south-west coast and adjacent interior from the evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly to north-westerly, but moderate along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Morning fog patches in places, otherwise fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy in places along the coast in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog patches in places, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming moderate north-easterly late morning, but moderate to fresh south-westerly in the south in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine and cool but warm in the north-east where it will be partly cloudy at times.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.