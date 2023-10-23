Weather update: What to expect on Tuesday

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Although no severe weather alerts have been issued for Tuesday, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) expects isolated showers along the east and south coasts of the country.

This as KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape recover from another episode of significant rainfall over the weekend.

The EThekwini municipality has closed all beaches in the city until further notice due to murky water, which is full of logs and other unsafe objects, from the recent heavy rains.

☀️🌥Weather outlook for Tuesday, 24 October 2023.

Isolated showers are expected along the east and south coast of the country. Otherwise, fine and warm conditions but cool along the coastal areas. #saws #southafricanweather #southafrican#WeatherUpdate#weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/0WyyRcDhbT October 23, 2023

According to the municipality, the shark nets at most beaches were broken, making beaches unsafe for the public to use.

Teams are busy fixing the nets and infrastructure damaged by the heavy rains.

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng

Weather: Partly cloudy and warm to hot.

UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Mpumalanga

Weather: Partly cloudy in the extreme north-east with fog along the escarpment initially, otherwise fine and warm to hot. It will become cloudy in the south in the late evening with drizzle along the south-eastern escarpment areas.

Limpopo

Weather: Fine in the south-west, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot with morning fog over the central parts.

North-West Province

Weather: Fine, windy, and hot.

Free State

Weather: Fine, windy, and warm but hot in the north.

Northern Cape

Partly cloudy along the coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot in the north.

Wind: Moderate to fresh north-westerly in the morning, becoming moderate south-westerly to southerly.

Western Cape

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain along the south-west and south coast.

Wind: Light and variable north of Cape Point, becoming moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly from the afternoon.

Western Half of the Eastern Cape

Weather: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and rain along the coast in the morning.

Wind: Fresh to strong southwesterly.

Eastern Half of the Eastern Cape

Weather: Partly cloudy and warm with morning fog along the escarpment.

Wind: Moderate to fresh southwesterly.

KwaZulu-Natal – Weather: Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. Wind: Moderate to fresh northeasterly, becoming southwesterly south of Durban from mid-morning.

