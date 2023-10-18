Durban beaches closed after heavy rains damage shark nets

In the Eastern Cape, at least three people lost their lives due to the heavy rains.

Surfers during the official promenade opening in the Point Beach Amphitheatre on 16 November 2019. Photo: Gallo Images/ Darren Stewart

The EThekwini municipality has closed all beaches in the city until further notice.

This follows a recommendation by the Natal Sharks Board due to murky water, which is full of logs and other unsafe objects, due to the recent heavy rains.

“As a result, the shark nets at most beaches were broken making beaches unsafe for the public to use. All water activities are prohibited,” said the municipality on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Weather update: Disruptive rain, thunderstorms and hail expected in two provinces

“However, residents can still enjoy other activities along the beach that do not require them to come into contact with sea water. Beachgoers are urged to heed this warning.”

Teams are busy fixing the nets and infrastructure damaged by the heavy rains.

Heavy rains in Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape police have opened an inquest docket following the discovery of the body of a 17-year-old girl in the OR Tambo District Municipality.

The teen’s body was retrieved in Ngqeleni on Monday after she was allegedly swept away while crossing a river on her way from school, according to News24.

Heavy rains have lashed various parts of the district this week, resulting in fatalities.

READ MORE: Pregnant woman among teens dead after Eastern Cape rains

Spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Pheello Oliphant told The Citizen Disaster and Risk Management teams remain on high alert.

Oliphant said three other people lost their lives in separate incidents in the Nyandeni Local Municipality,

“A 14-year-old pupil lost her life after she drowned while crossing Phompo river at Maqebevu Village (Ward 19). Meanwhile, a pregnant mother and her child succumbed to injuries after a house fell on them at Rainy Village outside Libode.

“The O.R. Tambo District Municipality mayor Mesuli Ngqondwana is sending heartfelt condolences to families that have lost their loved ones following heavy rains in various parts of the district,” said Oliphant.

ALSO READ: eThekwini on flood alert as severe storms hit KZN

Oliphant said rescue divers are also still searching for two men, aged between 19 and 20, who are believed to have drowned at a river in the Amathole District on Saturday evening.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. To join, click here.