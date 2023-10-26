Weather update: Cold front and strong winds expected in parts of Western Cape

Heatwave conditions, resulting in persistently high temperatures are expected in Gauteng.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves

between Cape Columbine and Plettenberg Bay on Friday.

“A weak cold front is expected to make landfall on Friday morning with fresh to strong south to south-easterly winds dominating along the south-west and south coast from the afternoon leading to very rough and choppy sea conditions,” warned the weather service.

“Wave heights of 2.5 to 3.0m is expected, reaching 3.5 to 4.0m from the afternoon. However, spring tide will occur on Saturday afternoon, contributing to the waves pushing further up exposed beaches.”

Isolated to scattered showers and rain are expected along the south and east coast.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the southern parts of the Free State, the extreme western parts of the North-West as well as the northern

parts of the Eastern Cape.

⚠️🌊alert: Yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves between Lamberts Bay and Plettenberg Bay tomorrow morning.#southafricanweather #southafrican #southafricaweather pic.twitter.com/KbpE1F7Abi — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 26, 2023

Heatwave conditions, resulting in persistently high temperatures are expected in Gauteng and the eastern parts of the North West.

Friday’s weather forecast

1. Gauteng:

The weather in Gauteng is expected to be partly cloudy and warm to hot. UVB sunburn index is very high.

2. Mpumalanga:

Morning fog patches are likely over the escarpment, followed by partly cloudy and hot to very hot conditions.

3. Limpopo:

Limpopo will be fine and experience hot to very hot temperatures.

4. North-West Province:

The North-West Province will have fine and windy weather, with hot to very hot temperatures. In the afternoon, there might be isolated thundershowers, except in the north-east.

5. Free State:

Free State will also experience fine and windy weather, with hot conditions. There might be isolated afternoon thundershowers, except in the west.

6. Northern Cape:

In the Northern Cape, some places will remain fine, while others will experience partly cloudy, windy, and hot to very hot conditions. Isolated afternoon thundershowers are expected in the extreme north-east. Along the coast, expect moderate to fresh southerly to southwesterly winds.

7. Western Cape:

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and rain in the southern parts, and scattered rain along the south coast. Coastal winds will vary from moderate north-westerly to strong north of Table Bay in the evening. The UVB sunburn index is moderate.

8. Western Half of the Eastern Cape:

This region will see cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated showers and rain by evening. Along the coast, expect moderate to fresh south-westerly winds, reaching strong in some places.

9. Eastern Half of the Eastern Cape:

This area will have cloudy and cool to warm conditions, turning hot in the north. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected, especially in the east. Coastal winds will be fresh to strong north-easterly in the early morning, otherwise south-westerly.

10. KwaZulu-Natal:

KwaZulu-Natal will experience partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions, with some areas in the north being very hot. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected, except in the extreme north-east.