Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain expected in three provinces

Here's what to expect on Monday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over the western and central parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the eastern parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo on Monday.

Residents in these areas should prepare for strong gusty winds, excessive lightning and heavy downpours.

ALSO READ: Level 2 warning: Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain to hit two provinces on Sunday

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is also expected over the Sarah Baartman District, Chris Hani District, Raymond Mhlaba and the Amahlathi local municipalities of the Eastern Cape and the Central and Little Karoo of the Western Cape until at least Tuesday.

Monday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm but hot weather in the north where isolated thundershowers are expected. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east. It will be hot in the eastern Lowveld.

⚠️⛈️Weather warning for tomorrow, 05 February 2024.

Yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms expected over KwaZulu-Natal & Mpumalanga. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/4TvsdQgwam — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 4, 2024

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

North West: Partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east. It will be very hot in places in the west.

Free State: Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

Northern Cape: Cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior in the morning with fog patches, otherwise fine and warm but hot to very hot over the northern and eastern parts where it will become partly cloudy from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the morning, becoming moderate westerly to south-westerly but light to moderate southerly to south-easterly from the evening.

Western Cape: Cloudy along the west and south coast in the morning and evening with fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but fine and hot over the interior. It will be very hot over the eastern interior.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the morning, becoming moderate to fresh northerly to northwesterly along the west and south-west coasts from midmorning but southerly to south-westerly along the south-coast from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

ALSO READ: Weather update: High temperatures with chance of thundershowers on Saturday

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Morning and evening fog patches along the coast, otherwise fine and hot to very hot but warm along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the morning, becoming light to moderate south-westerly from late morning.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Morning and evening fog patches south of the escarpment, otherwise fine and warm, but hot to very hot over the interior. It will become partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the north-east from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the morning, becoming moderate north-easterly from late morning.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon but isolated in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northeasterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.