Level 2 warning: Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain to hit two provinces on Sunday

Here's what to expect on Sunday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over the western and central parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

Residents in these areas should prepare heavy rain, large amounts of small hail, strong/gusty winds and excessive lightning.

A yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms has also been issued over the central and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

ALSO READ: Weather update: High temperatures with chance of thundershowers on Saturday

“A surface trough, together with upper air perturbations will result in thunderstorm development over the province. Severe storms are possible in places over the interior,” warned the weather service.

⛈️Weather outlook for Sunday, 04 February 2024. Partly cloudy and warm, with scattered to isolated showers and thundershowers except the extreme western parts. #SAWS #WeatherUpdate #SOUTHAFRICANWEATHER pic.twitter.com/PHDVlDMkqB — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 3, 2024

This as the Little Karoo of the Western Cape and the Sarah Baartman District, Chris Hani District, Raymond Mhlaba and the Amahlathi local municipalities of the Eastern Cape are warned against a heat wave with persistently high temperatures.

Extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected in the Western Cape’s interior.

Sunday’s weather service

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy in places in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the central and eastern parts in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme north but scattered in the extreme south.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the extreme east and along the Lesotho border.

Northern Cape: Cloudy along the coast in the morning with fog patches where it will be cool, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts.

ALSO READ: Weather update: Most of SA partly cloudy and warm on Thursday, as heatwave continues in EC

It will be extremely hot in the extreme north-west. The wind along the coast will be light westerly to northwesterly in the morning, otherwise south-westerly.

Western Cape: Cloudy along the west and south coasts in the morning with fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot over the central and eastern interior. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the central and eastern parts from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly to northwesterly along the west coast, otherwise moderate easterly to south-easterly. It will become light to moderate southwesterly from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Warm to hot weather along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northeasterly becoming strong easterly in the afternoon, but light south-westerly west of Oyster Bay from late morning.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine weather in places at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated along the western parts of the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northeasterly reaching strong in places from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy and warm but hot weather in places in the north. It will becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon but isolated in the extreme east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.